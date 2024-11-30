HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction ‘Small Business Saturday’ scenes

WSB contributors are out roaming the Small Business Saturday sights and deals – here’s what we’re finding in The Junction:

STOP ‘N’ SHOP: You might remember Angela from Funky Jane’s – we photographed her today at the Center for Active Living‘s Stop ‘n’ Shop, where the SBS deal is 20 percent off everything, till 4 pm today and again 10 am-4 pm Sunday (California/Oregon).

FLEURT: Tax-free all day, with mini-Christmas tree if you spend $75 or more. (4536 California SW)

CARMILIA’S: We had early word of their plans in today’s “what’s happening” list but here’s what our contributor was told: “Giftables 25% off – jewelry, gloves, hats. Sale rack additional 25% off. Open until 6 pm. Last-chance rack $99, according to proprietor Linda Walsh.”

MYSTERY MADE: That’s proprietor Cory, who says his shop is not having a sale but they do have Rainier Beer on hand for thirsty holiday shoppers (of age, of course) … they’re at 4537 California SW.

GIFT WRAP AT COMPASS: Purchases at Mystery Made or Carmilia’s, or for the Compass Giving Tree (noted in our Holiday Guide), get you free wrap – that’s Mara Haveson at left and Compass Real Estate team members. (4531 California SW)

POP-UP MARKET AT JET CITY LABS: All weekend, Jet City Labs is hosting multiple artists and vendors in pop-up markets (4547 California SW), as noted in our list. Until 4 today and 10-2 tomorrow: “Shop jewelry from The ADHD Witch, knits from JKrochets, photos from Jon Dun, and more!”

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS: Remember they’re now at 4707 California SW: “20% off select waders and rods. 30% off discontinued Patagonia gear. 30% on sunglasses, select styles. Open till 6 pm.”

Adding more…