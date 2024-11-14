HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, November edition

5:39 PM: We’re making a couple West Seattle Art Walk stops tonight. First:

(WSB photos)

Jessica and Zac are proprietors of Space Gallery, a cozy, quirky, art-filled space on the Edmunds side of the 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW mixed-use building. (They use the term “lowbrow.”) Tonight they’re featuring ceramics – including the work of artist Dida Lopez:

The in-house art is worth a look too. Zac creates a lot of it – like these magnets ($10!):

Many other local artists’ work is showcased too (don’t miss the hot dogs, inspired by a show over the summer). Zac and Jessica both have day jobs; the gallery is their after-hours “passion project,” and it’s full of heart. Stop by until 8 tonight or 12-6 Saturdays. Off to our next stop- see the Art Walk website to choose your route (and wear your rain hat – it’s back after a few hours’ break)!

6:37 PM: At Alki Arts (6032 California SW), Dance! West Seattle is performing ballet – excerpts from their upcoming “Nutcracker Suites” production, December 22 at Highline Performing Arts Center:

One more mini-performance is ahead at 7 pm (you can buy tickets too). Meantime, Diane Venti‘s gallery is also featuring in-house and visiting artists tonight, spotlighting this month’s theme “Peaceful Homes”:

Open until 8-ish.