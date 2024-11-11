GRATITUDE: Researchers say thanks for West Seattleites’ help

Two-plus weeks ago, we published a request from researchers studying how people might get around in case of catastrophe and inviting participation in a discussion. Today, they wanted to say thanks, and asked us to share this open note to the community:

From researchers Katherine Idziorek (University of North Carolina at Charlotte; formerly UW) and Chen Chen (Oklahoma State University): We wish to extend a sincere thank you to the greater West Seattle community for your interest in our ongoing study of micromobility and disasters. Thanks to the West Seattle Blog, we were able to find more participants for our focus groups than we could accommodate! We learned so much working with folks in the community and look forward to sharing our findings when this phase of our research is complete. We sincerely appreciate your interest and participation!

“Micromobility” is a reference to means of transportation such as bicycles and scooters.