GRATITUDE: Fauntleroy Community Association thanks Great Pumpkin Search volunteers, participants, donors

Never too late for gratitude! From this past week’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting, words of thanks for a big event earlier this fall, from organizer Candace Blue:

The October Great Pumpkin Search occurred despite blustery wind and pouring rain at times. Several families stayed the full 2 hours to search for pumpkins and prizes. The grand prize was generously donated by Avalon Glassworks and had a value of $125. We sincerely thank them for their generosity. The young boy and his mother who found the prize were so happy.

His name is Hamish. This was their second year of participating in the Search. They had moved from another country and were unfamiliar with the fun to be had during the Halloween season. Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped hide the pumpkins. We were fortunate to have some students among them. Candace Blue, Scott Wiesemann, and the FCA appreciate this opportunity to serve the public.