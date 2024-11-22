FROM THE HOLIDAY GUIDE: West Seattle tree time

Our West Seattle Holiday Guide includes info on not only holiday events, but also holiday shopping – including where you can buy a tree!

(West Seattle Nursery photo, 2024 tree arrival)

West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon): got Alpine Nobles in early and expected to have Burton Blue, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Grand Fir, Korean Fir, Noble Fir, and Nordmann Firs trees by today.

Trees By The Sea (2530 Alki SW) opens next Wednesday (November 25) with not only trees but also “wreaths, garland and products available from our honey company Shipwreck Apiaries.” Its hours are in our Holiday Guide.

The Holy Rosary Tree Lot, on the north side of the campus, is scheduled to open the day after Thanksgiving. Part of the proceeds go to local nonprofits.

Those are just three of the places you’ll find trees in West Seattle. Check the Holiday Guide for more, plus lots of other info – including the open-on-Thanksgiving restaurant/bar and coffee lists, both now linked! And if you find info missing, let us know, as we’re updating it daily.