FROM THE HOLIDAY GUIDE: Alki Community Council’s neighborhood holiday celebration during Saturday’s Christmas Ship stop

(WSB photo, 2023 Christmas Ship stop)

As noted previously, the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship is making just two West Seattle stops this holiday season, and both are this Saturday night. The second, however, will be extra-festive, because the Alki Community Council is launching a “Nostalgic Neighborhood Tradition“ at the beach. The Christmas Ship is due at 8:35 pm; the community-gathering event is set for 7-9 pm. Seattle Parks promises a bonfire; participating Alki businesses promise treats. And you’re invited to dress up in “ugly holiday sweaters” and/or attire that glows. (Rudolph might be envious.) Plus, bring non-perishable donations for the West Seattle Food Bank! This is all set to happen around the Alki Beach Bathhouse (60th/Alki) and at Alki businesses on Saturday night.