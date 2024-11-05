ELECTION RESULTS: Local races – Seattle City Council Position 8, State House District 34

In tonight’s local races, we’re electing one citywide Seattle City Councilmember and two State House reps in the 34th District (West Seattle, White Center, Vashon and Maury Islands). City Council Position 8 wouldn’t normally be on this ballot but it’s the second phase of filling the half-served term that now-County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda gave up – Tanya Woo was appointed for the term’s third year, but the fourth year had to go to the voters – here are the first-night results:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8

Alexis Mercedes Rinck 57%

Tanya Woo* 42%

In the state legislative races, both incumbents ran for re-election:

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE, POSITION 1

Emily Alvarado (D)* 86%

Kimberly Cloud (R) 14%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE, POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon (D)* 84%

Jolie Lansdowne (R) 15%

Next King County ballot count will be Wednesday afternoon