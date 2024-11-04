ELECTION 2024: Ballot-dropbox security, monitoring plans for Tuesday night

Less than 28 hours remain to vote! Above is the ballot dropbox at Morgan Junction Park (6400 block of California SW), where portable lighting and no-parking signage are in place, looking ahead to tomorrow. Morgan Community Association president Deb Barker has talked with King County Elections about requesting traffic control for election night, particularly out of concern for pedestrian safety. She’s been told they expect plain-clothes security at the box as well as a nonprofit organization to mediate any confrontations or disputes. At least one local political group is expected to have monitors there too. Another reminder – you need to get your ballot to a dropbox by 8 pm sharp tomorrow. West Seattle has four, all mapped here along with the others around the county. We don’t have full election-night details for the others but we know traffic control is expected near The Junction’s box starting around 12:30 pm and that the High Point Library box also has portable lighting and no-parking signage in the vicinity.

P.S. As of about 4 pm, 59 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots had been received by KC Elections. The first and only KCE count on Election Night usually happens around 8:15 pm,