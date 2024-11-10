DEVELOPMENT: New owner for former church site at 2900 SW Myrtle

(Image from Google Street View)

The former Trueliving Church site in southeast High Point – long eyed for redevelopment – has new ownership. We checked into its status after multiple questions from readers. Records show the church sold its site at 2900 SW Myrtle for $3 million less than two weeks ago, and dedicated its new location in Burien today. The church had been in West Seattle for more than 30 years. But change for its site had long been in the wind – three years ago, we wrote about a proposal for 34 residential units on the site. A version of that application is still alive in city files, although it’s not clear yet what the current plan is for the site: The new owner is another church, Debre Menkirat Kidus Georgis Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church. Two readers report activity on the site, including clearing brush. We’re working to contact them to find out about their plan for the site.