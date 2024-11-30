COUNTDOWN: One week until pancakes and Santa with Kiwanis Club of West Seattle – plus an online auction open now!

(WSB photo, 2023 Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast)

One week from today – Saturday, December 7th – brings some of the biggest events of the holiday season. It all starts at 7 am in the Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle‘s annual pancake breakfast. $8 in advance or $10 at the door – and kids under 10 eat free! – gets you pancakes, Husky Deli ham, orange juice, coffee, and tea. Free Santa photos! Raffles! Benefit wreath, ornament, and nut sales! And you’re welcome to bring new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots (with active-duty Marines there to gratefully accept them). Show up whatever time works for you between 7 am and 11 am next Saturday morning. The entrance is right off the (free) parking lot on the south side of the Masonic Center (and again, you can buy your discounted advance ticket right now by going here).

P.S. The Kiwanis Club also is raising money for its community work right now via an online auction, with items including gift certificates/cards for local businesses, from coffee to clothing (and beyond!). Go here to browse and bid!