PREVIEW: See The Mount’s next time capsule at holiday bazaar

(Photo courtesy The Mount – that’s the new time capsule to the left of the sign)

Reps from Nucor Steel visited The Mount (WSB sponsor) to celebrate the new time capsule that will be filled as part of 100th-anniversary festivities. The plant that houses Nucor has decades of history with The Mount – it supplied 1,000,000 pounds of steel for the original construction under general contractor A.W. Quist.

The design and build of the stainless-steel time capsule was led by Richard Crist. with help from melt shop and engineering teammates including Zac Reeves, Mark Hanson, and Andrew Lovre. The announcement from The Mount adds, “Contractor Argo Blower also contributed to the detail cuts of The Mount’s centennial logo mounted on the outside of the box.” You can see the contents of the original 1924 time capsule and admire the new one at The Mount’s holiday bazaar Friday and Saturday; you’re also invited to contribute ideas for what should be sealed inside the new one, for future generations to discover. (The Mount is at 4831 35th SW.)