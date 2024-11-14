BIZNOTES: Three independent West Seattle businesses celebrate anniversaries

Three independent West Seattle businesses are about to throw anniversary parties, and you’re invited:

CARMILIA’S: The boutique Carmilia’s is turning 22! 4-8 pm tonight, the party at 4528 California SW will feature “bubbles, nibbles, and fun,” discounts on new arrivals, gifts with purchases while they last, door-prize drawings, more.

AND ARLEN: Turning two! Just received from Miranda:

On Saturday, November 16th from 5-8 pm to celebrate our 2-year anniversary for our jewelry store And Arlen (4130 California Ave SW), we’ll have snacks, drinks, raffle prizes, and a gift with purchase.

OUNCES: Turning eight! The party at 3809 Delridge Way SW is one week from tonight: