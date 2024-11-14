BIZNOTES: Three independent West Seattle businesses celebrate anniversaries

Three independent West Seattle businesses are about to throw anniversary parties, and you’re invited:
CARMILIA’S: The boutique Carmilia’s is turning 22! 4-8 pm tonight, the party at 4528 California SW will feature “bubbles, nibbles, and fun,” discounts on new arrivals, gifts with purchases while they last, door-prize drawings, more.
AND ARLEN: Turning two! Just received from Miranda:
On Saturday, November 16th from 5-8 pm to celebrate our 2-year anniversary for our jewelry store And Arlen (4130 California Ave SW), we’ll have snacks, drinks, raffle prizes, and a gift with purchase.
OUNCES: Turning eight! The party at 3809 Delridge Way SW is one week from tonight:
Come celebrate 8 Years of Ounces! Every year, we love to use our Anniversary to say thank you to all the people who have come to Ounces over the years! This year we’re showing our thanks with FREE French Fries & $5 Beer!
Stop in anytime from 5-7 pm Thursday, November 21,for FREE French Fries from our new Burb’s Burger Box, All Beer just $5, and other fun surprises! As always, this event is FREE, Family Friendly & dogs welcome!
