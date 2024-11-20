BIZNOTES: Mission Cantina’s treat for City Light workers; Itto’s, Camp West anniversary deals

Three restaurant biznotes:

MISSION CANTINA’S TREAT FOR CITY LIGHT WORKERS: Just announced by the Admiral District restaurant/bar:

In the wake of last night’s windstorm that left many in the region without power, Mission Cantina and Harbor Foods are teaming up to show their appreciation for the tireless efforts of Seattle City Light employees. These workers have been out in the field restoring power and ensuring the community’s safety during challenging conditions.

As a heartfelt “thank you,” Mission Cantina and Harbor Foods are offering free burritos to all Seattle City Light employees today and tomorrow, 11 am to 10 pm. Employees can enjoy this small gesture of gratitude by ordering take-out or dining in. Seattle City Light employees can:

-Order online at order.toasttab.com/online/mission-cantina on our Grab’n Go Menu

-Call us at 206-937-8220 for take-out

-Dine in person after 4 pm at 2325 California Ave SW

Employees must present their official SCL badge to claim their complimentary burrito. While supplies last. One per SCL badge.