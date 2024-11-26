BIZNOTE: West Seattle small businesses team up for holiday ‘passport’

As we’ve written many times, EVERY day should be Shop Small Business Day, not just one designated date during the holiday season. That’s the idea behind this:

That’s a holiday passport for more than half a dozen small businesses from Admiral to The Junction, and Miranda from And Arlen explains, “Our goal is to focus on supporting small businesses and collecting donations for WestSide Baby throughout the next month or so.” The passport cards will be available starting on Small Business Saturday – November 30 – at the participating businesses:

1. Current Coffee

2. Hoste

3. soirée

4. PUBLIC

5. And Arlen

6. Spruce Apothocary

7. Walter’s / Upwell

For the WestSide Baby drive: “Drop a new or gently used toy, winter clothing item, or other basic needs (diapers etc) with any of us to get your 8th stamp!” Find out more here – including the prizes for which participants are eligible once they’ve collected all the stamps.