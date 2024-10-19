WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 35 notes

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

The weekend begins! Here are the highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

SALTY HALF/10K: No day-of-race signup, so if you’re not registered, you’re out of luck, but we’re noting that runners will be starting at 8:30 am from Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) and heading toward Lincoln Park. No road closures planned.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: 9 am at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), free community meditation – RSVP here.

VACCINATION CLINIC: School clinic, but community’s welcome too – flu and COVID shots available, 9 am-3 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

HIKE THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: Second-to-last monthly hike this year! Meet at 9:30 am at south end of Pathfinder K-8 parking lot (1901 SW Genesee).

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9:30 am-11:30 am, whether you’re interested in preschool or K-8. (42nd SW & SW Genesee)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! Twice-yearly mega-work party, 10 am-2 pm at various locations in the Duwamish River watershed and on the river itself. Some spots still need volunteer help – go here to see where you can pitch in.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle has TWO farmers’ markets every weekend right now – but this is your second-to-last chance of the year to shop at this one! Start your market shopping with this one – your weekly Saturday opportunity to go get fresh food from growers and makers – 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more, continuing weekly through late October! (9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others taking a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

WHITE CENTER HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 am-4 pm at WC Eagles (10452 15th SW).

COMMUNITY CUP SHOWCASE: Rat City Studios and Rain City Clay‘s annual show at Dubsea Coffee continues – shop’s open for viewing, and beverages!, until 2 pm. (9910 8th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN: Volunteer work party, 10 am-noon. (3201 SW Graham)

NANTES PARK: Volunteer work party, 10 am-1 pm. (5062 SW Admiral Way)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Gardening season is year-round! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

DUWAMISH VALLEY COMMUNITY COALITION JOB FAIR: 11 am-2 pm at Concord International School (723 S. Concord) in South Park:

Are you looking for job or internship opportunities? Duwamish River Community Coalition and partners are working to connect youth and adults in South Park and Georgetown with hiring employers in the Duwamish Valley. This event includes resources for resumes, work clothing, driver’s licenses and IDs, interview skills, and more. This event is free and open to the public, including people in all stages of career and education.

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Another bonus Saturday session of long-distance get-out-the-vote advocacy, noon-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FEATHER IN THE WIND ART SHOW: 12-6 pm, second day for this pop-up art show with five artists in the upstairs annex at Alki Arts (6030 California SW)

ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH … and glass-blowing demos! Noon-4 pm at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the new West Duwamish Greenbelt exhibit! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

\NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

‘NIGHTFALL’: This haunted experience, benefiting charity, continues tonight at a West Seattle private residence, 5:30-9:30. See our calendar listing for details.

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: They’re back! 6:30 pm at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW), “Stories of Us,” with filmmaker Melinda Raebyne present for the screening and discussion.

WESTSIDE INTERFAITH NETWORK CHILI COOKOFF: First-ever chili-cookoff fundraiser for WIN, 6:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), ticket info in our calendar listing.

ROO FORREST & FRIENDS: Performing 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Lookout Mountain Lookout feat. Hayward Sun, performing at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm show, tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Deejay Gerze and Wannacut Farms present Glasses Malone Unplugged, doors at 7, music at 8, 21+, $35/door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Topspin. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!