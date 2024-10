(First two photos by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Perhaps they conjured the break in the rain! The annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle took off from Seacrest early this afternoon, substituting personal watercraft for brooms.

They glided onto Elliott Bay and its magical silver sheen:

(Photo by Steve Pumphrey)

Just another spellbinding West Seattle Halloween-season scene. This is organized by Maari Falsetto of Inner Alchemy.