WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Ram pickup truck; found Mongoose bicycle

Two reader reports:
STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: Sent by B:
My buddy’s 2002 black Dodge Ram 2500 extended-cab 4×4 truck was stolen in Arbor Heights this morning. It has a Cummins diesel and a unique exhaust (little louder then stock) and license plate WA: 2FISHON – could be in Seattle, Burien, King County, or anywhere.
No police report # yet; will add when we get it.
FOUND BICYCLE: This was spotted in Westwood today by someone suspecting it was stolen and abandoned:
Yours? Email us and we’ll connect you.
