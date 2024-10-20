West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Ram pickup truck; found Mongoose bicycle

October 20, 2024 11:59 pm
Two reader reports:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: Sent by B:

My buddy’s 2002 black Dodge Ram 2500 extended-cab 4×4 truck was stolen in Arbor Heights this morning. It has a Cummins diesel and a unique exhaust (little louder then stock) and license plate WA: 2FISHON – could be in Seattle, Burien, King County, or anywhere.

No police report # yet; will add when we get it.

FOUND BICYCLE: This was spotted in Westwood today by someone suspecting it was stolen and abandoned:

Yours? Email us and we’ll connect you.

