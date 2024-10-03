West Seattle Book Club, Piano Bar, park walk, more for your Thursday

(Black Turnstone visiting Alki, photographed by Rainer Klett)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Presentation at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) “to get a clearer understanding of how it all works,” 11 am.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Isidro’s Tacos.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm weekly run from The Good Society (California & Lander).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

PIANO BAR: Monthly music/dancing event at The Center for Active Living, 7 pm. $10 at the door. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: 7-9 pm, first gathering since West Seattle’s biggest book club changed its name! Bring your own book to any of the locations listed here.

VOLLEYBALL: One home match tonight, Chief Sealth IHS (8-1) hosts Rainier Beach, 7 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community coalition for White Center and vicinity meets in person for the first time since pre-pandemic, 7 pm, North Highline Fire District HQ. (1243 SW 112th)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Final week for the “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!