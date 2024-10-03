WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Screenagers: Elementary Age Edition’ premiere @ Admiral Theater

Social media isn’t just a complication in the lives of middle- and high-school students. It’s increasingly factoring into the pressures faced by elementary students too. That’s the focus of a new film that’ll have its Seattle premiere at the Admiral Theater this Sunday (October 6), co-presented by the Lafayette Elementary PTA, with the filmmaker present for a post-screening Q&A. Here’s the announcement sent to us:

Seattle’s Dr. Delaney Ruston will speak after the city’s premiere screening of her latest film, “Screenagers: Elementary School Age Edition,” this Sunday, October 6 at the Historic Admiral Theater in Seattle.

As middle and high schools are banning phones, elementary schools are seeing a surge in smartwatches and devices in classrooms. “Screenagers: Elementary School Age Edition,” the fourth documentary in the Screenagers series, exposes how devices like smartphones and smartwatches, and the content on them – mainly social media and gaming – rewire young minds, affecting focus, academics, sleep, behavior, and development. Get the hard-hitting truth, real-life stories, practical strategies, and expert advice from renowned physicians, psychologists, and researchers like “The Anxious Generation” author Jonathan Haidt, to make screen time less invasive.

This groundbreaking new documentary takes a deep dive into the profound impact social media, video gaming, excessive screen time, smartphone & smartwatches in schools is having on sleep and the academic, social, and emotional development of kids in K-5. According to the CDC, children ages 8-10 spend an average of six hours daily on screens. One elementary school principal in the movie told us smartwatches are appearing more and more in classrooms and are highly problematic.

“We wanted to create a film that helps parents, educators, and caregivers understand the effect screens and gaming are having on younger children and offer them strategies and tools they can use,” Screenagers: Elementary School Age Edition filmmaker Dr. Delaney Ruston says. “We want to spark conversations and “empower families and educators with the knowledge they need to set clear rules and make informed choices.”