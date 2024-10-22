West Seattle, Washington

22 Tuesday

45℉

WEDNESDAY: First-ever West Seattle Runner Halloween Lights Run

October 22, 2024 9:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | Halloween | West Seattle news

(2023 WSB photo)

The annual holiday-season runs presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) are a staple, like the Christmas Lights Run (last year’s participants are shown above, pre-run). This year, they’re adding the first-ever Halloween Lights Run, 6:15 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, October 23) from the shop.. If you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement from WSB co-proprietor Lori McConnell:

Join us for the West Seattle Runner Halloween Lights Run!! We will meet at the shop at 6:15 pm. Feel free to wear costumes! Tim says, you better wear costumes :) Put on lights and reflective to be seen and use headlamps/ flashlights to be able to see. We will map out an approximate 3-mile route to view Halloween displays in the ‘hood. This will be a nice easy-paced run, with walking and photo/viewing display opportunities, definitely not a race.

Just show up at the shop (2743 California SW) before 6:15 pm Wednesday. (And set your calendar for the Gobble Gobble Group Run on Thanksgiving – November 28 – 8 am on Alki.)

Share This

No Replies to "WEDNESDAY: First-ever West Seattle Runner Halloween Lights Run"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.