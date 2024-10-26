VIDEO: 2024 Monster Dash 5k and kids’ run at Lincoln Park

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen
Reporting for West Seattle Blog
Festive participants of all ages gathered Saturday morning for the 13th-annual Monster Dash fundraiser at Lincoln Park to benefit South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools.
The event featured a 5k run/walk around the park, a 250-meter dash for kids, and a 100-meter dash for pre-K and under. There was also a family fun area with activities, sponsor booths, games and prizes. Although there were some sprinkles throughout the morning, the weather generally cooperated. Organizer Dawn Franklin said there were about 225 registrants for the 5k race, and at least 200 kids participating in the shorter races.
Prior to start time, participants got registered and ready to race:
At around 930am, organizers gathered the 5k participants near the starting line:
And they’re off! WSB video here:
Racers doing the 5k (including some pushing strollers) made their way through the park and then finished back at the starting gate. Many participants were sporting costumes — we spotted everything from skeletons and Minions to witches and tacos:
Here are videos of some of the age groups, racing to the finish line:
https://youtu.be/UYte8L-Tr8s
https://youtu.be/Ofy5-yXjE2E
https://youtu.be/vAe8lia3FSE
https://youtu.be/H8SFHH7GcPA
Next up was a slightly longer 250m race, for kids. Here’s our video: https://youtu.be/zAI5nqMkG-Y
Throughout the morning, the family fun zone was a hub of activity, with various games and activities and a photo booth:
