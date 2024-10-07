The list for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons, showing what he called a ‘cloud flower,’ seen ‘blooming’ during Sunday’s sunrise)

Here’s our highlight list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Visit Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am to 6 pm today, to see the art work community members are showing at the library this month!

COMMUNITY CUP SHOWCASE: Multiple artists’ cup creations, on display all month at Dubsea Coffee (9910 8th SW), open until 2 pm.

SPORTS: The Chief Sealth International High School slow-pitch softball team (6-5) hosts Lincoln for two games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 4 and 5:30 pm.

FOOD TRUCK IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Rotating weekly food-truck visit, 4000 block of SW 107th, 4 pm.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All are invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight you can listen to live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

