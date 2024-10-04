SPORTS: Successful week for West Seattle HS, Chief Sealth IHS volleyball

Our area’s two biggest high schools are both having excellent seasons in volleyball, and each team notched two more wins this week. West Seattle HS is leading the Metro League Mountain Division at 7-0; Chief Sealth IHS is second in the Metro League Sound Division at 9-1. This week, the Wildcats beat Bishop Blanchet 3-0 at home and Holy Names 3-1 on the road; the Seahawks were victorious over Cleveland and Rainier Beach, both by a score of 3-0, both at home. Next week’s schedules for both teams are here; if you want to see them both on the same court at the same time, WSHS and CSIHS will face off one week from Monday, 7 pm October 14, in the West Seattle gym (3000 California SW).