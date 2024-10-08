Remembering John F. Dodd, 1954-2024

Family and friends are remembering John Dodd, and sharing this with the community:

John Frederick Dodd, age 69, of West Seattle, died on September 29, 2024. No children or partners. Son of Donald John Dodd and Lucille Brisky Dodd. Surviving relatives are Steven Dodd, Thomas Dodd, Lynnea Manahan, and Donna Oslin. Memorials to Epilepsy Foundation of America. Please share memories, condolences, and photos of John on the Tribute Wall located here: emmickfunerals.com/obituary/John-Dodd Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle