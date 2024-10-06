PHOTOS: West Seattle PCC celebrates 35 years

West Seattle PCC Assistant Store Director John Reed and Store Director Renee Crovisier

Photos and story by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

It was a neighborhood birthday party 35 years in the making on Saturday, as PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) celebrated their 35th anniversary in West Seattle.

PCC staff hosted the afternoon festivities at the store (2749 California SW) and drew an appreciative crowd of neighbors and customers, with highlights including a performance by the student band from West Seattle High School, food samples from several Northwest makers, demo stations, and various other activities.

Upstairs, kids were invited to decorate their own mini-pumpkins:



…and PCC’s Ed Kernan led customers of all ages in a pasta-making demo:



Downstairs, customers enjoyed wine tasting as well as food samples throughout the store:







The first West Seattle PCC store opened in 1989 (the co-op’s sixth store, and largest at the time), and in 2019 the store doubled in size to 24,000 square feet after a two-year hiatus for construction.

PCC’s roots in West Seattle actually go back to the mid-1960s, according to this article from the PCC website, when the co-op had a drop-off site for grocery deliveries on a member’s porch in Delridge (prior to the co-op even opening their first storefront, in Madrona).