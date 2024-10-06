ORCAS: Big weekend for whale sightings

10:37 AM: If you’ve seen the orcas passing west-facing West Seattle this morning, Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch tells us those are transients. But on Saturday, there was much buzz about Southern Resident Killer Whales making their first appearance this fall in central Puget Sound. Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail told us last night that they almost got this far south – her group was standing by with shareable binoculars but they turned around and headed back north. Great time of year for whale watching – let us know if you see any!

10:53 AM: Kersti says today’s transient group – the T65Bs – are now “milling about” off Alki.