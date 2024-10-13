Love chili? Three West Seattle cookoffs ahead

(Chili flight from 2022 West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival cookoff)

The weather may not yet be chilly … but the food forecast is chili. Three upcoming events in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar feature fundraising chili cookoffs, so we’re spotlighting them in case you haven’t yet heard.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH/Y CENTENNIAL CHILI COOKOFF: The first one is coming up this Wednesday (October 16, 6:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church‘s fellowship hall (9140 California SW), part of the centennial celebration. Organizers say, “We will be donating all proceeds from this Chili Fest Cookoff to a shared campaign to eliminate medical debt for families in need in the Seattle area.” $15/person, kids under 10 free. If you’re a chili cook, you can even register to compete. RSVP – whether you’re a prospective chili consumer or cook – by going here.

WESTSIDE INTERFAITH NETWORK: Next Saturday (October 19) at 6:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), this coalition of faith communities is raising money for its social work via its first-ever chili cookoff. Tickets for this one are also $15, and you get chili, cornbread, and salad, plus additional donation/purchase opportunities to support WIN’s projects such as the weekly Welcome Table for people in need. Buy your ticket(s) here.

JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: West Seattle’s premier chili cookoff is back this year during the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, starting at 11 am Sunday, October 27. Restaurants and other pro food purveyors compete to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank; you buy a flight of chili (while they last) in the festival zone at California/Alaska, and vote for your fave. (No advance ticketing for this one.) We’ll be checking in with the WSFB soon to see who’s competing this year (and to see what the pricing will be)!