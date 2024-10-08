Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s your reminder about what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can look days, weeks, months ahead

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open noon-8 pm today – drop in any time to see what’s on display for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: The council is still in budget throes but does have a regular business meeting at 2 pm today in council chambers at City Hall downtown. The agenda document lists what they’re considering and explains how to comment. If you’re not going downtown, you can watch live via Seattle Channel.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards to be sent to voters in other states – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Crosstown-rivalry girls’ soccer match today – Chief Sealth IHS vs. West Seattle HS at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), 4 pm.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Board meeting tonight at 6 pm, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room (9131 California SW) and online, community welcome to attend – here’s the agenda.

‘SELF-DISCOVERY – HOW YOUR PAST SHAPES YOUR LIFE’: 6 pm presentation at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing, which has the RSVP link.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Gather at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options for your Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Two 7 pm home matches – Chief Sealth IHS plays Ingraham (2600 SW Thistle), West Seattle HS plays Roosevelt (3000 California SW).

Planning an event? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!