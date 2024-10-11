HELPING: See what Nucor’s safety campaign brought to WestSide Baby

The twice-yearly “Observation Blitz” campaigns at Nucor‘s West Seattle steel plant has benefits beyond worker safety. It also raises money for West Seattle-founded, White Center-based WestSide Baby to support its work helping babies, kids, and their families. Here’s how the “blitz” is explained: “Nucor challenges their teammates to complete as many safety observations as possible and donates $5, for every observation completed.” Nucor team members stopped by WS Baby on Thursday for a ceremonial check presentation from this year’s campaign, making a donation of $15,800. WS Baby spokesperson Morgan McGinn tells WSB, “Nucor has supported WestSide Baby for going on 11 years now … Our team is so grateful for their commitment to community and giving back.” (You can help WS Baby too – this page will point you to six possibilities.)