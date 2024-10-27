Harvest Festival, school-board director’s meeting, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Divers carved pumpkins under water at Alki on Saturday – photo by Don Brubeck)

Here are the highlights of what’s happening in our area today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings). First, two traffic alerts:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE: The West Seattle low bridge is closed to all surface traffic – bike/foot path as well as vehicle. lanes – for reinstallation of a turn cylinder, and might not reopen until 10 pm tonight. Check here to see if it opens sooner.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION EXPANDED STREET CLOSURE: The West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival will stretch the usual Sunday closure of California Avenue SW a block further south, to Edmunds. More on the festival in a moment, but here’s what else is going on:

DIA DE MUERTOS BRUNCH: Special weekend brunch at La Chingona Taqueria (2940 SW Avalon Way), 8 am-2 pm.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, dive into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, with seasonal produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: The biggest day of fall in downtown West Seattle! 11 am-2 pm – here’s the event schedule, starting with the costume parade from Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), also featuring trick-or-treating (at businesses as well as booths), the chili cookoff (here’s who’s competing) raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank, the Thrillers dancing at noon, live music, other fall-fun activities.

SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR MEETING: Three days after Seattle Public Schools went public with their proposal to close Sanislo Elementary and three other schools around the city, West Seattle/South Park school-board director Gina Topp is holding her monthly community-conversation meeting, 11 am at High Point Library (35th & Raymond).

BALLOT INITIATIVES PRESENTATION @ ALKI UCC: Still making up your mind about the statewide initiatives on the general-election ballot? 11:30 am at 6115 SW Hinds, Alki UCC is hosting presentations about them.

THE GREAT PUMPKIN SEARCH: 1-3 pm, the Fauntleroy Community Association invites you to come look for hidden pumpkins in the Endolyne area.

WITCHES AND WIZARDS PADDLE: Set out to sea in costume from Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW), 1-3 pm – details in our calendar listing.

FREE ART WORKSHOP: At Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 1-2 pm, letterpress art with Partners in Print.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has info on the book they’re discussing today.

WSPC FALL FESTIVAL: 5-7 pm, from costumes to chili, all-ages fun at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW).

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: 5 pm at Dragonfly (5270 California SW), raising money to fight childhood hunger in White Center.

‘BEYOND LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT’: Series of Sunday night events at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW):

We are pleased to be able to offer this series to our community and invite all who are interested in learning more about the history and future of the Duwamish tribe and the effects of colonization on the Indigenous community to join us.

5 pm-6 pm, no RSVP required.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!