HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival 2024

Until 2 pm, The Junction is a center of Halloween-season happiness, for this year’s Harvest Festival. Here’s the schedule – costume parade from Junction Plaza Park, led by the WSHS Marching Band, starts it all at 11 am, the chili cookoff also starts at 11 at the KeyBank corner until chili runs out, and the Thriller Dancers are due at Walk All Ways at noon. (The Farmers’ Market is in its usual spot, usual time, until 2 pm, plus an extra block of closure on California south of Edmunds.) Updates to come!