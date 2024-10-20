West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2024

October 20, 2024 2:28 pm
It’s a blustery autumn day, but the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is on – both sides of the 9100 block of California SW, until 5 pm. See the map, activity list, and schedule here. Lots of indoor and under-a-canopy options – like the bunny petting zoo west of the schoolhouse! Also outside the schoolhouse, you’ll find The Falconer with amazing birds:

Among the other activities already under way: Until 3 pm, the decorated-cake contest is happening in the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall, where you’ll also find the Jump Ensemble. More coverage to come!

