Got no-longer-needed Legos? Donate them for a school project!

Just out of the WSB inbox:

I’m a STEM Educator at West Seattle Elementary, and my students are working to answer the question, “How can we create the best city?” They will be learning from city planners and architects and interviewing community members to learn about the needs of our neighborhood and the basics of city planning. Afterward, they will use this knowledge to design and build a model of their city using Legos.

We need many Lego bricks to bring these ideas to life! We are requesting donations of any new or used Lego pieces to support this project. Any support will give students the materials they need to deepen their understanding of sustained inquiry, teamwork, and creative problem-solving.

Lego donations can be dropped off at West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW) between 9 AM and 2 PM. Alternatively, individuals can contact me directly at cheyanne.chadwick@stempaths.org to arrange a pick-up.