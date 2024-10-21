ELECTION 2024: City Council candidates appear at West Seattle Chamber of Commerce online forum

(WSB photo, ballot box at South Seattle College)

With 15 more days to vote – until Tuesday night, November 5 – the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce held its first “Chamber Chat,” with the organization’s Government Affairs Committee focusing on candidates and issues on the ballot. They first heard from both candidates for the final unexpired year of the City Council citywide Position 8 term:

CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 8: Alexis Mercedes Rinck said she’s “fighting for a city that works for all of us.” She says that she’s worked “across 39 cities” and various organizations on housing policy, as well as restructuring UW’s budget. She said her roots go back to a troubled childhood but people who fought for her saved her. She wants to work for a “fairer tax system” and to move from “budgets with band-aids” to budgets that “set up” the city to thrive. In Q&A, she was asked how she’d work with colleagues with different goals/philosophies. She said that she felt she’d bring balance to the council. She said she could work with folks “from MAGA to Marxist” and currently works with reps for different cities that are all over the political spectrum. She said she helped work on homelessness-fighting plans, too. She stressed a collaborative nature to “get folks around the table … to problem-solve” and says that’s what she wants to bring to citywide office. Answering another question, about public safety, she said “Seattle kids deserve to go to school without fear” among other things and that action is needed now – building staffing “across the board,” including law enforcement and other responders, is her priority. “It’s not enough to just respond” – work on prevention is vital too, especially gun-violence prevention. She supports “permit to purchase.” She added, “We know what we need to do” – reports have made numerous suggestions – we just need to implement them. Housing would improve safety, too, she believes.

Regarding transportation, she said she lives car-free and relies on public transit daily. Safety on transit is a priority too. “On the whole, I’m really committed to creating a safe multi-modal transit system,’ prioritizing all ways of getting around, plus electrification, adding sidewalks, and finding “progressive (revenue) options” to fund all that. How would she support small business? “They’re the cornerstone of our community,” Mercedes Rinck declares, saying she worked at one as a restaurant, but knows owning one is a whole different thing. She also mentioned the end of the tip credit and said she’s committed to help figure out how to ensure affected small businesses can keep their doors open. She thinks the Office of Economic Development can do a lot of work for entrepreneurs and wants to hear more about what they have or haven’t been doing.

She was also asked about the Department of Neighborhoods, with a suggestion that the city doesn’t really reach out to neighborhood groups any more. “How do you get people in the neighborhoods involved again, get the department involved again in bringing those voices to the table?” Mercedes Rinck agreed she wasn’t seeing much DoN involvement so the department needed to be empowered to do more outreach; she said she needs to find out more about their staffing level and look for opportunities to invest – “we know that community engagement is a lot of time, time that people don’t have sometimes.” Next: Why is she seeking office? She thinks the city has a lot of urgent needs, like what she saw in her area, the Central District, which recently had two shooting incidents, Also – dealing with the high housing prices and cost of rents going up; she says we need more housing supply, She feels she’s “somebody to act, move with urgency,” and says, “Let’s get stuff done!”

Next was appointed incumbent councilmember Tanya Woo. In opening remarks, she said her parents had the first Chinese bakery in Seattle; she comes from a long list of business owners – her parents currently own a restaurant in Chinatown/ID. She has experience building “workforce housing” and has formed a public-safety group that started walking nightly in a time of anti-Asian hate and now walks weekly. The group, she said, segued into homeless outreach and assisted seniors as well. She said more incentives are needed for building affordable housing and believes that density and “more trees” can both happen. She is in favor of reducing permit wait times, which she says she’s experienced as a small business owner. “There isn’t going to be one thing that changes overnight – it’s all part of a puzzle.” Building back SPD staffing and having alternative responders are both important, she says, as well as figuring out how to connect people with services. “I imagine a city like where I grew up – where kids can go to school without worrying about getting shot,” like her worry-free days at Schmitz Park Elementary in West Seattle. Her priorities: Public safety, homelessness, housing affordability.

How would she work on council to fully and fairly represent constituents? She says the current councilmembers are “all friends, a civil group, all in person” so she doesn’t do anything without collaborating with other councilmembers (she mentioned collaboration with CM Rob Saka for one). She is all for “finding the common ground. … That’s where I reside, how do we work together to reach the greatest good?” She added, “We just have to try things” and make changes if it’s not working. “It’s all about listening and making sure people are heard … and being out in the community” She said she’s out at meetings and events at least once a day.

How does she approach public safety and transportation? “Balanced approach,” she says. Regarding police, “while we did not defund police, we demoralized police … since most are on patrol work, we are not able to investigate” as many crimes as before. “I also believe in a balanced approach” and supports expansion of CARE Team, LEAD, REACH, and seeing how other groups are working to increase safety. Regarding transportation, she says ST3 and ensuring community measures are being heard is a priority. “I know we’re not even there yet” regarding station siting. She was involved in assembling the Transportation Levy, while noting she isn’t allowed to advocate for it.

How will she advocate for small businesses? She thinks the impending compensation change is going to force a lot of small businesses to close. She wants to find ways to be proactive and help businesses pay for things like shatter-resistant glass treatment and anti-graffiti coating. Other issues plague businesses – trespassers, drug use right outside, employees not feeling safe coming to or being at work. She said she wants to hear what businesses like those in the Chamber need. “I feel the desperation of many businesses, the weight of” how policies are affecting them.

Other questions: A local bank manager asked about graffiti vandalism, calling “demoralizing” despite not being on the scale of drug addiction or homelessness. It’s “demoralizing” to see buildings defaced, and it seems to add “a temperature of chaos … it’s like a war on our city.” Woo agreed, “I abhor graffiti.” She said her group has chased vandals down to let them know how much their deeds hurt small businesses, especially in “historic districts” that might have rules making it even harder. She feels graffiti comes down to “consent” – yes, there’s some consensual art out there, but much graffiti is vandalism detracting from the “beauty of our buildings.” Other factors delay cleanup like weather and waiting for the availability of cleanup crews. Invited to say a few closing words, she made allegations against her opponent’s stands on various issues, including saying Mercedes Rinck’s interest in “more progressive revenue” is not realistic because most of a long list of recommendations are for taxes that “are illegal.” (Mercedes Rinck wasn’t there to rebut because of the event’s format – each candidate appeared individually.)

TRANSPORTATION LEVY: The group was also scheduled to hear from guests for and against the Seattle Transportation Levy; no pro-levy guest was available, so committee chair Jordan Crawley offered some basic information about the $1.55 billion levy. Former Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen – former chair of the council’s Transportation Committee – spoke against it. He was asked about his biggest concerns regarding the levy, which he said would be “Seattle’s biggest tax ever.” He feels it’s “unaffordable, inequitable, and would be ineffective.” Rents would go up, he says, as property owners pass the cost through. One point on equity – he says it could have at least partly gone through a less regressive funding source. He also says it’s not doing enough for pedestrian safety and bridges, among other things; he’d also like to see its projects “broken into smaller pieces” – the repaving funding all goes into 15 big projects, he says, but could go into more smaller projects that repave more streets. In all, he would just like to see it redone and sent back to voters in the first half of next year. Some supplementary funding is necessary, he says, so that’s why he favors rejecting this one and calling for something new to be drafted quickly.

The Chamber also was scheduled to talk about the statewide initiatives on the ballot, but also did not have a “pro” guest, and we couldn’t stay for that part of the program. Your ballot should have arrived by now – if not, here’s what to do!