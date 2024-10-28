DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: Harbor Flats now leasing

(WSB photo, March 2022: HDC’s Brad Padden, STS’s Craig Haveson, Atelier Drome’s Michelle Linden)

Two and a half years after what, we noted, was the first apartment-groundbreaking ceremony in West Seattle since 2014, Harbor Flats – immediately north of the bridge, at 3417 Harbor SW – is leasing, The joint venture by Housing Diversity Corporation and STS Construction Services (WSB sponsor) has its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the city. The development team says that’s “a significant milestone.”

(Photo courtesy Housing Diversity Corporation)

Harbor Flats has 115 units, and 15 are already leased. The unit-type mix is 91 one-bedrooms, 24 two-bedrooms. They’re meant to be “affordable to renters earning 64% – 105% of area median income,” according to the project team. The building has 56 offstreet parking spaces, including two for disabled people; as construction got under way, the team described a “puzzle parking” system. They say street improvements are the only construction components yet to be completed. You can take a look inside here.

P.S. The same team behind Harbor Flats is currently building Keystone at 9201 Delridge Way SW.