About the SFD response at Alki Bathhouse

A few people have asked about the Seattle Fire response this past hour at Alki Bathhouse – attention-getting because firefighters extended a ladder to check out the roof.

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photos. And thanks to Brad (via Cami) for the report that firefighters were looking into the possibility a “sky lantern” had landed on the roof. We’re following up with SFD to see if that’s what they found (the call was coded “rubbish fire,” but that’s used to cover a variety of possibilities).