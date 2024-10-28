A dozen options for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our highlight list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COMMUNITY CUP SHOWCASE: Multiple artists’ cup creations are on display all month at Dubsea Coffee (9910 8th SW), open until 2 pm.

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE BEGINS: First day of the dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm.

DINE-IN BENEFIT: Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) is donating part of the proceeds to the Sanislo Elementary PTA if you dine/drink at the restaurant 4 pm-midnight tonight.

SPORTS: One girls-soccer home match today – Chief Sealth IHS hosts Franklin, 5:15 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, including first-time players.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm evening group with Listening to Grief, preregistration required. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: You’re invited to free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community also hosts Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight, live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!