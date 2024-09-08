WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Red-pink sunset, before the smoke cleared

Thanks for all the photos of tonight’s sunset, one more smoke-colorized view before the air cleared (tonight’s readings are pretty much back to normal). The top photo is from David Hutchinson; below, from James Bratsanos, catching the rest of the Olympics:

Kanit Cottrell in Gatewood captured the sun “cradled” by a tree:

Jen Popp was at beach level:

And for an even-closer look at the sun, Greg Snyder says his view even shows “the current crop of sunspots”:

Before we close out this gallery … one more look at the sunset shine on the water, from Michael Burke in Fauntlee Hills:

From the setting sun to breaking news, we appreciate your photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com (or text 206-293-6302 when urgent) – thank you!