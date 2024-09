(Alki photo sent by Jolie Bass-Walden)

Today’s most dramatic weather feature was the morning fog. Tomorrow and Friday, different story, says the National Weather Service – it’ll be afternoon heat. The Heat Advisory alert for those two days, first issued Tuesday, still warns of potentially record highs, 80s to 90s (normal for this time of year is mid-70s). So don’t store your fan(s) just yet! The alert officially takes effect 8 am Thursday and will continue until 11 pm Friday.