Dog swimming, donations, dancing, choral concert, more for your West Seattle Sunday

Welcome to Sunday! Here are notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, plus traffic alerts:

LOW BRIDGE CLOSED: Still shut down following last night’s crash.

NO SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT CLOSURE: No work this weekend, so the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) remains fully open.

ORCA HALF, DAY 2: A second run of this half-marathon will be happening in West Seattle today, starting from Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) in waves – first one at 7:30 am – heading to Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor Avenue SW). No road closures, but runners will use parking lanes in some areas.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: The Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck (WSB sponsor) is outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, jump into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, late-summer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon) P.S. Market managers still invite you to answer a survey.

BEACH GRIEF WALK: 10 am at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach), free – our calendar listing has details.

DONATION DRIVE AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-3 pm, here’s what they hope you can donate:

www.alkiucc.org This month’s priority: FOOD! FOOD! FOOD! Our local food banks canâ€™t meet the need on their own. The demand for basics is high: tortillas, rice, beans, cereal, bread, canned meats/tuna, peanut butter, fruit, etc. Fresh produce is even more important: if your garden is overflowing we will take your bounty! Nothing goes to waste!. Outdoor gear and men’s work clothes are also needed. Your donations are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

(6115 SW Hinds)

SECOND-TIME SALE: 11:30 am-3 pm, day two of this curated indoor rummage sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). You never know what you’ll find:

‘NO ON 2117’ DEMONSTRATION: West Seattle opponents of November ballot initiative I-2117 plan a demonstration in The Junction 12:30 pm-2 pm and invite anyone interested to participate. (California/Alaska)

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: First day of a full week with daily dog swimming at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club – $5/session or $25 pass for the whole week! Open today 12:30 pm-5 pm. (11003 31st SW)

STADIUM ZONE: If you’re headed toward SODO, be aware the Mariners are home, playing Texas, 1:10 pm.

CHORAL CONCERT: The Evergreen Ensemble (WSB sponsor) sings its “Liturgy” concert at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), 3 pm, as previewed here. You can get tickets at 30 percent off by buying here with the code LITURGY30.

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: First matinee for the award-winning “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 3 pm – info and tickets here.

DANCE AT THE BEACH: This season’s last scheduled night of salsa and bachata dancing at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) starts with a lesson at 4:30 pm – more info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you organizing and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!