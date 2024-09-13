WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red F-350 pickup

Matt is hoping someone will see his stolen pickup:

Stolen from the 26th & Hudson area, just off Delridge Way. Stolen overnight, found it missing this morning & reported it to police.

The truck was parked directly in front of our house, with clear line of visibility from the main living room window, and we slept with the windows open. Neither we nor the neighbors heard a peep.

This truck has immense sentimental value to me, as it was previously my father’s, and I’d hoped to own it for many years to come.

2001 F-350 XLT (four-door, diesel, full bed, aftermarket dual hoodscoop hood), dark red. Plate D13678D. I only have 7 days before the insurance will write it off and I have no chance of getting it back. Hopefully someone sees it soon and I can get it back, fix it, and get back on the road.