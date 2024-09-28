WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 unexpected thefts

Two reader reports today, both thefts in unexpected circumstances, both sent by people named Sarah:

STOLEN WHILE LOADING: Thefts of items left in vehicles for hours aren’t surprising. Sarah H did not expect this theft to happen during the process of loading up for an outing:

This morning as we were about to leave for a backpacking trip, both our backpacks full of camping gear were stolen from in front of our house between 7:06 and 7:08 am as we were loading our car near PCC. It happened so fast that we believe it was a vehicle driving by, as we essentially had our backs turned. The backpacks are teal green (Osprey) and a gray/black (Gregory). If you happen to have any sightings or camera footage, please let us know. Most of our backpacking gear was from our wedding registry and we are heartbroken!

STOLEN WHILE CHARGING: We’ve heard of public-charger cord thefts, but not so much the type of theft Sarah D is reporting: