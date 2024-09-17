West Seattle apartment fire leaves two people and two cats dealing with aftermath

An apartment fire in High Point on Sunday didn’t bring a huge response, so it didn’t hit our radar, but we’ve since learned it has left two people and two cats dealing with the aftermath. Both people work at Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor), which has organized a crowdfunding campaign and request for other help:

Dear West Seattle community,

Hanna Oatts (on the left), our newest Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care employee, recently experienced a major apartment fire that destroyed most of her belongings and has left her and her sweet kitties, Dillinger (16) & Bubba (12), without a home. The fire occurred while good friend Stina Borst (on the right, also an employee of NN!) was catsitting, resulting in a loss of many of her belongings as well. Both humans and kitties are safe and unharmed (but exhausted) and need your support.

Please consider donating what you can via our GoFundMe campaign on their behalf.

Do you, or someone you know, have resources to provide access to any of the following

-Temporary housing

-Kitty fostering

-Possibly, a more permanent long-term lease in the West Seattle, White Center, Burien areas (studio or 1 bedroom apartment preferred)

-Legal assistance, support navigating tenants rights in WA state

If so, please email hello@neighborhood-naturopathic.com

Thank you for your assistance,

Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care team