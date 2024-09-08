West Seattle, Washington

WEEK AHEAD: Talk with police at Southwest Precinct on Wednesday

Another major event this week – the first community meeting with police at the Southwest Precinct since March (here’s our coverage of that one). Officers from the precinct have attended neighborhood-group meetings during that time, but Wednesday (September 11) will bring the first meeting to be held under the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council banner since March. The “council” is really just whoever shows up, rather than an official organization (which it used to be, years ago). The meeting is being organized by the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite. She says they’ll be held quarterly. This time, the guest speakers are District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka and Southwest Precinct leadership (the precinct has changed commanders since last meeting, now led by Capt. Krista Bair). All are welcome; start time is 6:30 pm Wednesday in the community room, which is right off the parking lot on the south side of the building at 2300 SW Webster.

  • mem September 8, 2024 (9:58 pm)
    Everyone who has been commenting on the RVs, vehicles and tents on Trenton St…you need to come to this meeting. Both the police and CM Saka need to hear our concerns!!! This area must be cleared for public use and safety.  The people who are living on this street need to be offered housing. Last I heard, there were 20 available spots in the tiny house village on 1st Ave. They can have a roof over their heads, running water for showers and drinking, bathroom facilities and a door they can lock at night. 

