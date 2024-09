1:12 PM: Thanks to the reader who texted, “A truck just dumped boxes and boxes of avocados on Spokane Street (Viaduct) where the huge construction bumps are.” SDOT confirms it, though the camera is zoomed in so close, we don’t know (yet) which direction.

1:19 PM: SDOT says it’s on the eastbound side, and says a response team is on the way to clean this up. Also awaiting info on how it happened, etc.