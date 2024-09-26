SPORTS: West Seattle HS volleyball team undefeated, leading division

Another victory for West Seattle High School volleyball has them now leading the Metro League Mountain Division. Here’s the team’s report on tonight’s contest:

Tonight WS varsity volleyball beat Seattle Prep in five hard-fought sets. With our win tonight, WS varsity volleyball leads the Metro 3A Mountain division. Thanks to all the students and families that came out to cheer on the team. Our next home game is this Saturday afternoon at 2 pm against Eastside Catholic.

So far this season, the team is 4-0.