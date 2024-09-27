Scenes from West Seattle Junction Wine Walk, fall 2024 vintage

Just as 5 pm arrived, a long line of West Seattle Wine Walk ticketholders filled the sidewalk on the west side of California SW north of SW Alaska, waiting to check in at Jet City Labs (one of two Wine Walk check-in spots tonight). Once their tasting tickets were in hand, they had more than two dozen venues to visit, almost all businesses with guest wineries. Spruce Hill Winery from SODO (WSB sponsor) was in the house at Rush Hour:

Jo and Ava were pouring Spruce Hill’s 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, 2022 Granache, and 2021 Rainforest Red. Down the street at CAPERS, Viscon Cellars (also a WSB sponsor) poured tonight:

Viscon’s wines tonight were “Perseverance” Viognier, “Porch” Rosé, and “The Weekday” Cabernet Sauvignon. We also revisited Emerald Water Anglers, learning its new location at California/Alaska is fully open – tonight EWA (also a WSB sponsor) hosted Wandering Wolf Cellars:

The Wine Walk – which sold out of all 1,000 tickets – is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Junction Association. Watch for word of next year’s first Wine Walk (and other events)!