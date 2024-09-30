READER REPORT: Recognize these glasses?

Last time we published a photo of prescription eyeglasses found by a reader, it turned out they had been stolen in a car prowl … on Lake Union. Somewhere out there, whether via car prowl or simple misplacement or some other unforeseen circumstances, somebody is missing these glasses, and the finder is hoping to return them:

A nice pair of glasses was found on Sunday afternoon 9/22. They were in the middle of the road at SW Charlestown and 53rd SW, but luckily they were not run over. They are gold-rim prescription glasses in a hard black rectangle case.

The finder has posted myriad other places, including the Lost/Found/non-pets board in our Community Forums, so this is one last try. Email westseattleblog@gmail.com if yours & we’ll connect you.