Housing-advocacy group to lead West Seattle Junction community walking tour Saturday

Announced via the West Seattle Junction Association newsletter:

West Seattle Comprehensive Plan Walking Tour

Join Complete Communities Coalition and partners as we explore and learn from the example of West Seattle’s Alaska Junction how to build better neighborhoods. We will take a 2-mile walking tour and discuss how choices being made right now in Seattle’s comprehensive plan will shape our city over the next two decades. Hear how better housing options can support local businesses, provide affordability, and allow families to grow together across generations.

The event will last from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The walk and talk will begin at Junction Plaza Park [42nd/Alaska] and continue for 2 miles and end at Top Pot Doughnuts [. We’ll wrap up with writing letters to the City Council about what we learned and want them to prioritize in the comprehensive plan.

This is an all-ages event, and is welcome to all!

RSVP: bit.ly/west-seattle-walking-tour