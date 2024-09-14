FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth victorious again

Friday brought ample reasons for Chief Sealth International High School supporters to cheer, as the Seahawks’ second game of the season ended as their second win of the season, 29-7 over Franklin HS at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Three CSIHS seniors contributed touchdowns in the first half – #0 Xavier Nguyen, #8 Seth Clark, and #14 Laith Nelson.
Next Friday, head coach Daron Camacho‘s Seahawks are the home team vs. West Seattle in the annual crosstown Huling Bowl clash.
The game’s at 6 pm Friday at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle).
| 0 COMMENTS